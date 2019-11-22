HOLLAND — The margins in swimming can often be split-seconds. During Friday’s state championship preliminaries, Grand Haven’s swim and dive team found themselves unlucky in a couple of cases but will have plenty to swim for during Saturday’s finals.
“We swam faster on the relays than we have all season, but I still think we can go faster,” Grand Haven head coach Doug Thorne said. “It’s a little unfortunate, but you can’t control what everyone else does.”
Senior Kathryn Ackerman will be part of two individual finals tomorrow, as she holds the top times in both the 200-yard medley and the 100-yard backstroke. Her 1:58.69 was a new pool record at the Holland Lakeshore Aquatics Center, and is two and a half seconds ahead of Farmington Hills Mercy’s Greta Gidley.
Ackerman was seeded third in the backstroke, but stands just over a second ahead of the field after posting a 54.77.
“Overall it was a good place to start,” Ackerman said. “Personally, there are just a few little details that I know I can fix and hopefully go faster.”
The meet started with the Buccaneers narrowly missing an A-final place in the 200 medley relay. Despite keeping up with Hudsonville and Brighton through the first two legs of their heat, the Bucs finished with a 1:47.58 – a 2-second improvement from their pace at the conference meet.
Unfortunately, that time was .13 seconds behind Hudsonville in eighth, meaning the Bucs will settle for the top spot in tomorrow’s B-final with a chance to pick up a maximum of 18 points. The winners in the A-finals earn 40.
In that heat, Rockford set a Division 1 state record with their time of 1:42.88.
Junior Ellyn Skodack’s 1:58.18 was enough for a 25th-place finish in the 200 freestyle, while senior Alonna Clark and junior Georgia Basil picked up 20th and 23rd place in the 200 IM, Clark finishing at 2:11.55 and Basil swimming a 2:13.02. Basil will compete in a B-final of her own tomorrow, finishing 11th in the 500 freestyle with a 5:07.45.
“It wasn’t my best time, but I’m still pretty happy,” Basil said. “I get a chance to come back and swim tomorrow, so hopefully things will go a little better.”
Also coming back to swim individually on Saturday is junior Ocean Veldhouse, who narrowly missed out on scoring points with her 10th-place finish in the 100 freestyle. Her time of 52.73 was just a half-second behind the eighth-place cutoff.
“I wanted it to be a little faster, but I’m still happy with where I’m at,” Veldhouse said. “The relays were a little hit or miss, but we still have tomorrow to get faster.”
“We just were a little flat in the morning, don’t really know the reason why,” Thorne said. “It still wasn’t a terrible day. The second half of the day was a lot better, Ocean got it started with her 100 free and Georgia followed it up.”
The Bucs had three other swimmers qualify for the finals in the 100 backstroke, as Madelyn Hudson’s 1:00.5 came in 33rd place. Junior Ellyn Skodack finished in 26th with a 59.91 while junior Mary Violet Springer tied for the lead in her heat with a 59.55 – good for 21st.
The highlight of the day came in the 4x100 freestyle relay, as the Bucs narrowly edged Northville in their heat to come in first thanks to impressive splits from Veldhouse, Clark, Ackerman and Springer. Their 3:30.86 makes them the third seed headed into Saturday’s final, just 1.5 seconds behind Mercy and Ann Arbor Pioneer.
“We definitely can go faster in the 400 [relay], we have a shot at winning that tomorrow,” Thorne said. “That would be the icing on the cake for us.”
Another B-final for the Bucs will come in the 4x50 freestyle relay, where there was a three-way tie for ninth place. Grand Haven will contend with Plymouth and Saline after a time of 1:38.49, just .12 seconds behind Zeeland in eighth. Regardless, Thorne was sure that tomorrow’s finals will be a chance for the Bucs to shine.
“Tomorrow is a new day, we need to regroup and get excited. We just need to bring our A-game tomorrow.”
Sophomore Claire Duplissis finished 34th in Friday afternoon's diving prelims, needing a top-16 finish to move to the semifinals. Saturday’s finals will begin at 12 p.m.
