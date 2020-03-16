Last week, senior swimmers around the state were given the news that they would not be allowed to compete in their final meet of their high school careers. With the COVID-19 outbreak, the MHSAA canceled the winter sports postseasons and for those seniors their careers came to an abrupt end. The Grand Haven swim team quickly improvised and came up with an alternative.
With only parents and close family members in the crowd, the Grand Haven swimmers participated in what they called their mini-state meet.
