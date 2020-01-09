GRAND HAVEN TWP. — The Grand Haven boys swim team picked up a convincing win in their first meet post winter break, beating Holland 105-69.
“I’m really pleased tonight,” Grand Haven head coach Doug Thorne said. “We did a lot of huge training sessions over Christmas break. It was nice to get back in and have a meet and have to race a little bit. It was nice enough for Holland to put us on their schedule and have this meet because originally we didn’t have it. We had an opportunity to swim around and put a lot of different kids in different events.”
Grand Haven got off to a good start with the 200-yard medley relay team of Carter Brown, Bryant Latchaw, Soren Maurer and Evan Kasbohm who won the race with a time of 1 minute, 49.2 seconds. Michael MacDonald won the 200-yard freestyle convincingly with his time of 1:49.39. Jack Timmer was the runner up in the 200-yard individual medley with his time of 2:20.77.
Thomas MacDonald won the 50-yard freestyle, clocking a 22.96 in the race. Holland did not have any divers participate in the meet. Jared Tithof, Carter Jones-Hirr and Alec Slaggert were the top three divers for Grand Haven scoring 178.40, 150.65 and 128.55. Michael MacDonald won the 100-yard butterfly by nine seconds, finishing with a 55.25.
Carter Brown narrowly finished in second in the 100-yard free. His time of 52.17 was only .14 seconds slower than the first place swimmer. Thomas MacDonald took first in the 500-yard freestyle by over 13 seconds, swimming a 5:09.46. The 200-yard relay team of Nick Wilson, Latchaw, Keegan Aerts and Michael MacDonald took first at 1:37.27.
Jack Timmer swam the fastest time in the 100-yard backstroke. He swam a 1:02.25. Latchaw was the fastest swimmer in the 100-yard breaststroke by only .15 seconds with his 1:10:24. In the final event of the meet, the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Michael and Thomas MacDonald, Brown and Miles Evink out swam the field by over 20 seconds, clocking a time of 3:24.36.
“It was a nice team performance. As a team coming out of break we didn’t swim overly fast, but we didn’t swim bad either,” Thorne said. “I was happy the way we swam. We didn’t swim kids in their best events, so it was good to see where their training is. We are definitely back in shape and that’s a good thing.”
Grand Haven hosts Ludington at home Tuesday before Grandville comes to town on Thursday to begin O-K Red conference meets.
“I’m hoping that we can make a run and finish in the top three of our conference. That’s a good goal for us,” Thorne said about his goals for the conference schedule. “West Ottawa and Hudsonville are both top three teams in the state, so they are going to be really tough for us. If we can stay on top of everyone else, it will be a successful season. This is a nice group of boys. They are young, they are learning and they are learning about how hard we work. It’s a great thing, I’m very happy for these kids.”
