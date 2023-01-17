3BE8D27B-E906-4E80-8269-C9CE150FF0B6.JPG

Grand Haven senior Kam Burbridge (middle) celebrates with her parents at an after-school signing ceremony last week.

 
 Courtesy photo / Aaron Smaka

Grand Haven senior Kam Burbridge has an official home for her college volleyball career: nearby Hope College.

The Buccaneer middle hitter made it official during a signing day ceremony after school Thursday.

 

