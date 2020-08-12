The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s Council of Presidents and Chancellors unanimously voted to suspend fall sports through Jan. 1, announced and made effective Aug. 11.
The decision puts sports on hold for schools like Grand Valley State University and other programs across the state, potentially even canceling sports seasons if they cannot be revived in the spring.
The announcement leaves just practices and other training on the table for athletes.
“The decision to suspend all sports competition this fall was extremely difficult,” GLIAC Commissioner Kris Dunbar said. “After thoroughly reviewing federal, state, and NCAA SSI (Sport Science Institute) and Board of Governor’s guidelines, it became apparent that conducting contests and championships this fall was insurmountable. My frustration and sadness for the coaches, student-athletes, families and fans is unmitigated. The league will continue to work on protocols for a safe return for our athletic programs, with the health and safety of our student-athletes and staff taking the highest priority.”
The decision cuts short summer training for sports like football. GVSU head football coach Matt Mitchell said he saw the decision coming, but that didn’t make it any less hurtful for a team that was poised to kick off the season together.
“I feel great about the changes we made within our offensive coaching staff, the student athletes we had coming back, and I badly wanted an opportunity to prepare and play a season,” Mitchell said. “At the same time, I was conflicted because I don’t know the long-term effects of the COVID-19 virus and what it will have on our student athletes. I was also worried too about if somehow through a team operation a student-athlete was to contract the virus and bring it home to a more at-risk population. I’d have a hard time dealing with that as a head football coach.”
The only hope for fall student-athletes of all kinds is to move their seasons to the spring. However, Mitchell said fans and athletes alike shouldn’t be optimistic. While he said he would work with leaders to push for a safe return to sports in the spring, student health and other factors need to be considered before hastily making plans to play.
“I think that anybody that is talking about a spring season, I think they’re throwing that out there without doing a lot of thought on it,” Mitchell said. “I think it’s very problematic. I think a lot of work has to be done when leadership says we’re going to play in the spring without an action plan for it. I don’t know that that’s great. There’s a lot of things we’re going to have to discuss.”
