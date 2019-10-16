GRAND HAVEN – Grand Haven’s Caydee Constant had not given much thought to qualifying for the state finals after carding a score of 91 during last Tuesday’s regional tournament in Rockford. The thought she and head coach Roger Glass shared going into the day was a score in the mid-80s would be needed to move on, but that was not the case and Constant ended as one of three individual qualifiers to move on to play for a state championship.
“I walked out from the clubhouse after my team and Glass looked at me and he had a big smile on his face and gave me a high five. I was just shocked and said ‘Whoa, really?’ It was a really cool feeling,” Constant said.
Constant is in her sophomore year at Grand Haven and has now earned all-conference honors in each of her first two seasons as a varsity golfer.
Constant was introduced to the game of golf at 7 years old by her father, and with the help of coach Jim Slattery, she learned more about the skills and techniques of golf and started to improve by the age of 10.
Since then Constant has become a highly competitive golfer for the Buccaneers, but she has not become complacent with her play.
“Next year, just working on getting better at putting and focusing more. After high school, it would be cool to get a scholarship to a small school,” Constant said.
This weekend Constant will travel to East Lansing for the state finals, which is being held at the Forest Akers East golf course on the Michigan State campus. The goal for the weekend is not about the score she is going to shoot, but how well she is able to deal with setbacks mentally.
“If I have a bad hole, just getting past it and being able to move on after a bad shot,” Constant said. “I just tell myself that this is high school and just start laughing and know that the next shot will be better.”
The game plan that Constant and Glass have come up with for this weekend is what Glass called “fairways and greens”. They are emphasizing the importance of the use of her irons, with the goal of being on the green after her second shot. Doing so eliminates the need to chip onto greens and gives Constant that opportunity to shoot for birdies instead of pars.
Constant credits the ability to shake off a bad hole or shot to her older sister Camryn. They both love to cheer each other on and ask how the other is doing when they see each other on the course. Having her sister on the course allows her to relax and not get overwhelmed when things go poorly.
Camryn was only three strokes away from qualifying for the state finals herself. Her 94 in regionals found her just outside of the top three individual qualifiers. Still, she looks forward to getting the chance to cheer for her sister this weekend.
“I’m really excited for her, and I am going to go watch her and cheer her on,” Camryn said.
Caydee is not just a golfer, however. After the golf season ends her focus will turn to the upcoming basketball season and in the spring she will be running track. When she’s not playing sports she’s watching them. Constant cited Michigan State basketball as the team that she roots for the hardest.
Constant navigated a roller-coaster season to get to the weekend’s state finals, but in East Lansing, she’s just focused on having fun.
“Overall it was really fun,” Caydee said. “There were ups and downs but as a team we would always play hard.”
Contact D’Angelo Starks by email at dstarks@grandhaventribune.com or on Twitter @DAngelo_Starks.
