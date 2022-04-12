Spring Lake senior Evan McDermott, far right, strikes a tee shot during the Forest Hills Invitational at Egypt Valley Country Club on Monday afternoon. McDermott carded a one-over 73 as Spring Lake took fourth out of 20 teams.
Also pictured are left to right: RJ Lisman, Dylan Lisman, Braiden McClain and coach Dan Start.
Spring Lake golf coach Dan Start, left, fist bumps with Dylan Lisman, right, after the senior drained a long par put on Monday afternoon at the Forest Hills Invitational held at Egypt Valley Country Club.
Spring Lake senior Evan McDermott, far right, strikes a tee shot during the Forest Hills Invitational at Egypt Valley Country Club on Monday afternoon. McDermott carded a one-over 73 as Spring Lake took fourth out of 20 teams.
Also pictured are left to right: RJ Lisman, Dylan Lisman, Braiden McClain and coach Dan Start.
Spring Lake golf coach Dan Start, left, fist bumps with Dylan Lisman, right, after the senior drained a long par put on Monday afternoon at the Forest Hills Invitational held at Egypt Valley Country Club.
FOREST HILLS – If there was ever a mammoth of a challenge, it wasted no time reaching Spring Lake boys golf team’s 2022 campaign.
With snow in the forecast just a few days prior, and on a course that once served as West Michigan’s largest private golf club, the Lakers scooped up the gauntlet on their way to a fourth-place finish at the Forest Hills Invitational at Egypt Valley Country Club on Monday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.