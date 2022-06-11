SL Golf 1

Spring Lake's Evan McDermott finished tied for runner up at the Division 2 state finals this weekend.

 Tribune photo / Matthew Ehler

ALLENDALE – There’s a reason why The Meadows is considered the toughest golf course host of the Division 2 state finals.

For Spring Lake boys golf, they wouldn’t use it as an excuse, but it certainly lived up to its name on Saturday.

Contact Matthew at mehler@grandhaventribune.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.