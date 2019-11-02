NOVI — Western Michigan Christian’s Brevin Byrne and Jamison Goorman could only joke around before the biggest penalty shootout of their careers. The goalkeeper Goorman had saved twice in a quarterfinal shootout against Calvin Christian earlier in the playoffs, and before the Division 4 state championship headed to penalties, Goorman made a promise to his fellow senior.
“He told me before, ‘I’m saving all five,’” Byrne said. “Some people think he’s kidding, but he wasn’t. I knew he had it for us.”
Goorman came up with a superb effort from there, saving four penalty kicks to give WMC their first state title. The Warriors and Grosse Pointe Woods University of Liggett went into penalties scoreless, and Issac VanHoeven broke the deadlock before Goorman’s save sealed the title.
“I’m just overwhelmed with excitement,” Goorman said. “My goal was to save every single one and give my team the best shot to win.”
After Brandon Fles and Liggett’s Matthew Summers made their opening kicks, Goorman and Liggett goalkeeper Sam Sword traded saves, as the WMC senior saved from Sheikh Manneh, Will Nicholson and Stewart Smith. Sword also made smart saves on Brevin Byrne and Charlie Alfree to keep the Knights in the game. After VanHoeven’s kick down the middle went through the legs of Sword, Goorman dove to his right to save Nolan Ondersma’s decisive kick.
“Their goalkeeper stood on his head in the first half, ours did for the rest of the game,” WMC head coach David Hulings said. “This was just a great game, you wouldn’t see a game like this in a long time. We hadn’t faced a team with two forwards like that in a long time.”
Fles and Jake Betten were stalwarts in the center of the WMC defense, as Fles was the standout player on a day where the Warriors had to contend with two quick forwards in Manneh and Smith. The Hope College commit was tasked with keeping both players in check.
“It’s an amazing feeling,” Fles said. “At the beginning of the season, we weren’t really a team. Our chemistry grew over the season and it just came to this point.”
The wind around Novi High School affected large sections of the game, as the first half was dominated by WMC while Liggett had the majority of their chances in the second half, as well as the opening 10 minutes of overtime.
WMC had plenty of chances to break the tie in the first half. The last 20 minutes of the half were tipped in the Warriors’ favor, with Masumpa and Alfree the closest to scoring for WMC. Masumpa had a shot saved onto the post by Sword before Alfree had a point-blank shot saved after Sword cut down the angle.
Masumpa’s shoe flew off on a chance with five minutes left in the half before Alfree had his shot blocked. Liggett had chances as well – Nolan Ondersma shot just wide and Manneh was a threat throughout with his speed and physicality.
The opening moments of the second half were uneventful, and Alfree took a ball to the head that affected his influence on the second half. The senior forward was forced to sit back and find his teammates instead of running at the Liggett defenders as he’d prefer.
“I took a ball to the face,” Alfree said. “I was just trying to get back on and play. I think we were trying to get on them and break but we just couldn’t get it to work. I’m just happy for the guys.”
Goorman was forced into action a handful of times throughout the second half as the wind favored Liggett. The senior goalkeeper made a crucial save on sophomore Doug Wood with two minutes remaining in regulation. Early in the game, Goorman’s save on Manneh was crucial before the junior scooped the rebound over top of the net.
“Their offense was their best defense,” Hulings said. “Our defense was our best defense.”
Toward the end of the second half, WMC got back into their attacking flow. Ashton Leffring headed just over from a Masumpa cross before both players were set off two-on-two against Knight defenders thanks to a pass from Alfree. Masumpa couldn’t get the ball out of his feet and the chance was gone.
Goorman stepped up with three minutes left to save from substitute Doug Wood on a rebound before the teams went to overtime, where the only real chance came from Masumpa, who mishit his shot in space after an Alfree pass.
From there, Goorman’s heroics were all the Warriors needed.
