Team members include Kennan Albaugh, Liam Becker, Liam Deaton, Owen Haveman, Harper Huntington, Samuel Janiczek, Turner Johnson, Hunter Jordan, Jonas Meeuwsen, Samuel Moser, Collin Schember, Greyson Vargas and Steele Wharton-Bickley. The team was coached by Scott McNeil and Randy Jordan.

A team of Grand Haven eighth-graders capped their baseball season with a Lakeshore Middle School tournament championship over the weekend, defeating three teams over last Friday and Saturday.

In the championship game, Liam Deaton hit a home run and Owen Haveman added three hits and four RBIs as part of the clinching victory.

 

