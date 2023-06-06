Team members include Kennan Albaugh, Liam Becker, Liam Deaton, Owen Haveman, Harper Huntington, Samuel Janiczek, Turner Johnson, Hunter Jordan, Jonas Meeuwsen, Samuel Moser, Collin Schember, Greyson Vargas and Steele Wharton-Bickley. The team was coached by Scott McNeil and Randy Jordan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.