SInke MS

Grand Haven's Drew Sinke looks to pass during the team's win over Mona Shores.

 Tribune photo / D'Angelo Starks

GRAND HAVEN TWP. — The Grand Haven boys had little trouble punching their ticket to the district finals in Wednesday’s win over Mona Shores. The Buccaneers defeated the Sailors by a score of 64-37.

“We’re excited,” Grand Haven head coach Greg Immink said about the team’s district final berth. “We’re really proud of our guys and the way they competed tonight, 1-15. Everybody got their shot and they did a really nice job. I was very pleased defensively in the first half. Holding them to 113 allowed us to get a nice lead going.”

