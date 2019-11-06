Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies with a few snow showers later in the day. High 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.