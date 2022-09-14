IMG_8451.JPG

Grand Haven football announced Wednesday that they would forfeit their Week 4 game at Rockford.

 Tribune photo / Kyle Turk

Citing illness and injuries to several players ahead of Friday's scheduled game at Rockford, Grand Haven football will forfeit the contest.

The Buccaneers entered this week at 1-2 for their season, losing a 48-0 game to East Kentwood last Friday to start OK Red play. It appears to be the first time in at least 60 years that the Bucs have been involved in a forfeited game – a last-minute scramble for opponents almost meant a forfeit victory in late 2020.

Contact Kyle at kturk@grandhaventribune.com or on Twitter @KyleTurkGHT.

