Citing illness and injuries to several players ahead of Friday's scheduled game at Rockford, Grand Haven football will forfeit the contest.
The Buccaneers entered this week at 1-2 for their season, losing a 48-0 game to East Kentwood last Friday to start OK Red play. It appears to be the first time in at least 60 years that the Bucs have been involved in a forfeited game – a last-minute scramble for opponents almost meant a forfeit victory in late 2020.
