Grand Haven's final home game of 2020 is in jeopardy.
Holland West Ottawa informed the Buccaneer coaching staff and administrators on Tuesday evening that they wouldn't be playing Friday's game at Grand Haven after last week's opponents Hudsonville had a player test positive for COVID-19.
