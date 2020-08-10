GRAND HAVEN TWP. — Monday marked a return to normalcy for members of the Grand Haven High School football program.
Pushed back a week by the Michigan High School Athletic Association, football practice officially kicked off this week — with helmets only — before full contact practice starts Aug. 17.
Other outdoor fall sports were allowed to start their practices Monday, with girls swim and dive and volleyball unable to practice indoors until facilities are cleared.
Whether or not they get there is anyone's guess. With college football postponed in all three divisions of the NCAA, plus the Big Ten's move to football in the spring announced Monday afternoon, it does look ominous for high schoolers.
"We're trying not to pay attention to it," Buccaneer senior Tanner Williams said. "We got today, we were guaranteed at least one day. Everyone's happy to just be out here and getting going."
There's a lot of newness around the Bucs' football program this fall. A new turf field, a new coach — the returning Mike Farley, who coached the Bucs from 2006-13 — and a new system. Combine that with a roster that graduated 23 seniors and it's a lot of turnover.
It'll also be a new offensive system for returning players, with Farley reinstalling the spread offense that he used during his first stint as Grand Haven's head coach.
"We don't have scrimmages or 7-on-7s anymore," junior quarterback Owen Worthington said. "We're going to be going straight into that first game. Our focus is going to have to be on these next couple of weeks. If we focus hard and put the work in, we're going to start off very successful."
Plenty of chatter toward the end of practice Monday was centered on starting the right habits now, at the start of the season. Lingering doubt over the season might have crept into the minds of some students, and Farley stressed the importance of proper sleep habits.
With two-a-day practices starting at 8 a.m. this week, there was also a focus on proper hydration and eating the right foods for energy on a long day.
The Tribune asked Farley about his plans at the start of practice:
Who are your impact players for this season?
Farley: "This is a very young and inexperienced group. We return just one starter on defense and three on offense. Part of these first few days and first few weeks will be about identifying who our skill position guys will be."
What's the biggest challenge in teaching this group new systems on offense and defense?
Farley: "At first, the most important thing is getting the formations down and our base sets down. You have to do that before you get too complex. We're focused on getting everyone on the same page. The past few years, they've run a Delaware Wing-T, and run the ball quite a bit. They haven't had to throw the ball too often. That'll be something we have to get used to."
What do you want to teach your players about outside of football this year?
Farley: "Just with all the uncertainty of the past few weeks, we have to focus on taking one day at a time. We have said that all summer. With everything going on right now, that's what I want them to know."
The MHSAA has set a deadline of Aug. 20 to make a decision on football competition between schools this fall. Should the season go ahead as scheduled, the Bucs would start at Reeths-Puffer on Aug. 28, before trips to Traverse City West on Sept. 2 and Caledonia on Sept. 10.
Sources: Big Ten expected to cancel football season
By Orion Sang, David Jesse, Chris Solari and Chris Thomas/Detroit Free Press (TNS)
The Big Ten is expected to cancel the 2020 college football season in a historic move that stems from concerns related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, multiple people with knowledge of the decision told the Free Press.
"It's done," one high-ranking source in the Big Ten said Monday afternoon.
Sources said the presidents were in agreement Sunday to end fall sports in the conference. Michigan and Michigan State — which both have physicians as presidents — were among the schools in favor of ending the fall seasons, sources said.
Multiple sources said early Monday morning that presidents voted 12-2 to end the season, though the Big Ten said Monday afternoon no official vote had taken place. Dan Patrick, who first reported the 12-2 vote, said on his radio show that Iowa and Nebraska were the two schools in favor or playing.
According to The Lansing State Journal, Big Ten presidents were expected to meet again Monday at 6 p.m. to formally vote on ending the season. One Free Press source said Monday afternoon the schools are expected to collectively move forward in the same direction.
The sources requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the decision. A formal announcement is expected Tuesday, multiple sources said. The situation remains fluid as the Big Ten tries to coordinate its announcement with other Power Five conferences.
The Chicago Tribune reported around noon that "a top-level" Big Ten source texted that, "No final decisions have been made," while the Columbus Dispatch reported as of 12:25 p.m. that Ohio State had not yet been ordered to suspend practices.
The move comes two days after the Mid-American Conference became the first in the FBS to cancel its season.
Sources told the Free Press on Saturday that Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren prefers a spring football season, although no decision has been made.
