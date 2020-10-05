Grand Haven's Week 4 game against Rockford has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test.
Rockford's athletic director confirmed Monday afternoon that a player had contracted the virus, and Grand Haven confirmed Monday evening that the game was canceled. It is unclear as to whether the Buccaneers will find a replacement opponent in time.
