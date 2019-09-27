GRAND HAVEN — Grand Haven’s game against Rockford will have an adjusted start time tonight. The Buccaneers will be kicking off their game at 5 p.m. instead of the scheduled 7 p.m.
Due to confirmation of the Eastern equine encephalitis virus, outdoor events are required to be finished before dark. State health officials recently found that a deer in Kent County tested positive for the disease.
EEE is a virus that has become an important issue in the state with the disease being carried by mosquitoes.
According to the CDC, there are two types of infections that come by way of EEE. The first is systemic. Symptoms of a systemic infection include chills, fever, malaise, arthralgia and myalgia.
The other type of infection is encephalitic, or brain-related. Symptoms for encephalitic infections are fever, headache, irritability, restlessness, drowsiness, anorexia, vomiting, diarrhea, cyanosis, convulsions, and coma. To reduce the risk of disease, health officials advise wearing long-sleeve shirts and pants and the use of insect repellent.
