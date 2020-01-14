GRAND HAVEN TWP. — On some nights, a basketball team, much like Grand Haven, can run into an opponent that will feel like a buzz saw. On Tuesday, Hudsonville was exactly that team.
The Eagles proved that their undefeated start to the season was no fluke in a 68-45 victory. Sophomore Jaci Tubergen led Hudsonville with a game-high 17 points as part of five Eagles in double figures.
“We just struggled,” Grand Haven head coach Katie Kowalczyk-Fulmer said. “We didn’t execute well, but it didn’t help that they were shooting lights-out.”
Grand Haven had cut a 22-point halftime lead to eight late in the third quarter, but missed a pair of layups before Eva Joldersma made a layup for Hudsonville as time expired. What could have been a six-point game heading into the final quarter turned into a double-digit lead, and when Hudsonville scored the first six points shortly thereafter it was a bridge too far for the Bucs.
“They kept their composure after halftime,” Kowalczyk-Fulmer said. “The wheels just fell off a little bit at the start of the fourth quarter. They got the hot hand, that just tells you how many different options they have.”
Alyssa Hatzel and Zoe Spoelman were the bright spots for Grand Haven in the third quarter.
After having difficulty breaking the press in the first half, Jolee Houle took matters into her own hands, sending one-handed baseball-style passes downcourt for Hatzel to take advantage of. Houle finished with 10 points and eight assists.
“We came together and knew we needed to talk more on defense,” Hatzel said. “We needed to start strong and chip away. We really needed a spark and that’s what we did. Jolee did a good job distributing to the players that were running wide.”
Between Hatzel and Spoelman, the sophomores combined for 12 of the Bucs’ 19 points in the quarter and were active forces on defense. Grand Haven held Hudsonville to just eight points in the third.
“It came down to defense and running the floor,” Hatzel said. “They weren’t getting back as well in that third quarter.”
A 13-3 Hudsonville run pushed the game out of reach for the Bucs after entering the fourth quarter. Tubergen scored seven points in the quarter before Ashlynne Bailey got hot down the stretch. Bailey’s active hands on defense forced Grand Haven turnovers and created opportunities on the fast break. Bailey scored nine points in the fourth quarter as the game got out of reach.
“We still did some good things, Heidi Berkey came off the bench and did some good things,” Kowalczyk-Fulmer said. The freshman Berkey added five points. Spoelman led the Bucs with 11 points. “Zoe kind of got going in the third quarter and got to the line. Jolee did a good job getting the ball up the court as well.”
The first half was one to forget for the Bucs. Hudsonville not only forced turnovers and created easy baskets on offense, but made most of their outside shots, hitting five 3-pointers in the first half. The lone highlight was Houle’s 3-pointer at the first-quarter buzzer, falling away and hitting a shot over two defenders.
Whether it was Tubergen or freshman Maddie Petroelje, the Bucs struggled against both players throughout the night. Petroelje was held in check in the second half, but still finished with 14 points.
It doesn’t get much easier for the Bucs with Rockford in town on Friday. The Rams received 13 votes in Monday’s Associated Press Division 1 poll, good for an honorable mention spot. Hudsonville came into Tuesday ranked third in the division.
“We know what we’re capable of,” Hatzel said. “We have Rockford coming in on Friday and we can play like we did in that third quarter tonight.”
Friday’s girls game is the first of a varsity doubleheader between the Rams and Bucs. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
