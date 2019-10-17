HUDSONVILLE – Grand Haven’s Gavin Jonker had a huge night in the team’s win over Grand Rapids Union in the district finals Thursday night.
“I am so proud of these boys. They’ve worked so hard in practices, offseason and during the season,” Grand Haven head coach Nick Tejchma said. “We have been taking games and figuring out how we can grow as a team. That showed tonight, Union has a really good team too and they played well. Our guys knew it was important to get that first goal and keep that intensity up.”
Jonker scored two goals in the first half to help lift the Buccaneers over the Red Hawks 3-1.
“It feels amazing. We gave it our 120 percent throughout the entire game. We kept up our intensity the whole game, the atmosphere was great and our intensity was great,” Jonker said
The Bucs came out with intensity and applied pressure with their offense early on. The Red Hawks had one goal, get the ball to their star David Zavala. Max Jerovsek was tasked with slowing down Zavala for Grand Haven and aside from a pair of early shots on goal, held him in check.
The scoring was opened up by Jonker with 25:10 left in the first half when he got behind the Union defense and beat the goalie one-on-one. The next goal wasn’t scored until there were four seconds remaining in the first half, and it was Jonker again extending the lead to two.
The Bucs came out of halftime with the same intensity that they brought to the beginning of the match and Grand Haven’s Joey Fischer out ran the defense of Union and used his left foot to kick a laser past the goalie to make the score 3-0.
“We just encourage these boys and tell them how good they are doing. Telling them to think about what it would feel like to get that win and we’ve got to come out strong and have good communication and that composure,” Tejchma said.
Union had several missed opportunities down including three different free kicks from Zavala that did not lead to goals. Zavala did draw a penalty kick with 26:19 left in the match and scored the lone goal for the Red Hawks.
Grand Haven goalie Jack Kurburski had a strong night in the net for his team, but he gave the credit for the strong performance to his teammates.
“It wasn’t me, it was my defense. That was one of the best games I’ve ever seen a defense play. Max (Jerovsek), Brady (McDonald), Ethan (Prins) and Mitch (Bosgraaf), they played out of their minds,” Kurburski said.
The district win moves Grand Haven on to play Okemos. Regionals are being held at Rockford H.S. The Buccaneers play Okemos at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
