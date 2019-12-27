GRAND HAVEN TWP. — Grand Haven’s fast start propelled them to a 60-34 win over Traverse City West in their first Lake Michigan Cup game.
“I thought it was a great team effort from guy one through 14,” Grand Haven head coach Greg Immink said. “We played with a ton of effort and a lot of energy and when you do that a lot of times good things happen. In the first half, our defense was excellent. I thought we did a good job of protecting the basket and cutting of driving lanes. Also, we were able to get out and contest three point shots and we cleaned off the backboard pretty well.”
Owen Ross started the game strong hitting each of his first three 3-pointers and scoring nine points in the first quarter. Ross was not the only Buccaneer to have a standout quarter. The entire team was locked in on the defensive end and held TC West scoreless until early in the second quarter. Grand Haven led 15-0 after one.
“I guess they just happened to go in tonight,” Ross said about his shooting performance. “The past few nights they really haven’t. I’ve made like one, but it felt good to come back and make three. It felt good to get into a little bit of a rhythm. I got to the point where I had to start taking it to the hoop, but my teammates got it going from outside too.”
While Grand Haven wasn’t able to continue their shutout, the defense continued to stifle the offensive attack of the Titans. Drew Sinke hit a pair of threes for the Bucs and Owen Worhtington and Luke Deater each hit a 3-pointer in the quarter as well. The Bucs took a 35-10 lead into halftime.
Ross got going again in the third quarter, scoring eight points on three layups, two of them were and ones. Adam Strom, Landon VanBeek and Will McWatters were the other Buccaneers to score in the quarter. Grand Haven lead 49-26 going into the final quarter.
The Bucs got solid contributions from every player that touched the court in their win. LJ Barber had a five point burst of scoring in the game’s final quarter. Nic Stump, Jack Bewalda and Wyatt Tucker were the players that rounded out the scoring for Grand Haven and brought the game to its final score.
The Buccaneers play Holland Christian tomorrow at 6 p.m. for a chance at the Lake Michigan Cup championship.
“Improvement,” Immink said on what he wants to see from his team in tomorrow’s game. “I just want to see us get better from one game to the next. Obviously, we have a big challenge tomorrow in Holland Christian. One of the top teams in Class B. They’ve got a great team, they are well coached and we are excited about the opportunity to compete for the championship tomorrow.”
