ROCKFORD - Grand Haven battled their way back into their game with number two ranked Rockford Friday night. On third-and-2, the Bucs had a chance to get the ball back with over two minutes left in the game. The Rams managed to pick up the first down, eliminating any chance the Bucs had at driving for the lead and Rockford won the hard-fought battle 19-14.
“I saw our team finally start to believe and trust the system and trust what we’ve been trying to teach. They played team defense, they played team offense and they started to outplay the No. 2 team in the state,” Grand Haven head coach Joe Nelson said. “We spotted them 12 points, got ourselves in a hole, and all of a sudden we started to believe. From then on we played super. It’s not flawless yet, but we played pretty well.”
Grand Haven fell behind early with a pair of miscues. First, Connor Worthington fumbled on the second drive of the game after Rockford had already taken a 7-0 lead. The Grand Haven defense held up on a short field and surrendered only a field goal.
On their next drive, the Bucs were forced to punt, and a high snap led to the ball rolling out of the back of the end zone, resulting in a safety. The safety put Rockford up 12-0 with seven minutes and 42 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Grand Haven’s offense got rolling in the second quarter when Worthington began running the ball effectively. The offense was moving down the field and Wyatt Tucker made the play of the drive. Tucker made a juggling catch over a Rockford defender to bring the Bucs into the red zone. Worthington found the end zone plays later with a six-yard rushing touchdown. At halftime Rockford led Grand Haven 12-7.
Worthington talked about being able to bounce back from early mistakes.
“If you let it get to you, you’re not going to do any better. You’ve just got to forget it and move on and know that your team is supporting you and they are behind you all the way,” Worthington said.
The Rams got the ball to begin the second half and extended their lead to 19-7 with a rushing touchdown. Both defenses would hold firmly until Grand Haven marched down the field in the fourth quarter with several big plays by quarterback Alex Kapala. Kapala put his team within one score when he found LJ Sandoval for a passing touchdown. The Bucs couldn't get the ball back, and Rockford was able to run the clock out.
Grand Haven gained 227 total yards on the game, 106 through the air and 121 on the ground. Rockford finished with 251 yards, 113 passing and 138 rushing. Grand Haven had one fumble and eight penalties costing them 35 yards.
“We dug down and the way we practiced this week was great,” Nelson said about his team’s offense. “We tried to break it down for the kids again so that we can be consistent, play within ourselves and trust the guy next to us. It was a great week of practice and we ended up with a pretty good game. Now, we just have to start the game better.”
The Buccaneers are on the road again next week taking on East Kentwood.
