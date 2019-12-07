GRAND HAVEN TWP. — The Grand Haven girls basketball team wrapped up their weekend of play with a 35-26 win over Traverse City West.
“We were trying to get the ball inside,” Grand Haven head coach Katie Kowalczyk-Fulmer said. “I felt like we were getting looks in the first half, and we came out a little lethargic. We picked it up defensively in the second half and got some steals and got to the free-throw line. With a young team, it isn’t always going to be pretty, but a win is a win.”
Defense ruled the first half of Saturday’s game. Despite a number of looks, neither team could get shots to fall early. As a result, TC West led Grand Haven 12-9 after a quarter. The Buccaneer defense stepped up in a big way in the second quarter and only allowed a single point. Grand Haven added five points to their total to take a narrow 14-13 lead into the second half.
Coming out of the locker room the Bucs had a game plan and that was to feed their post players. With that plan in place, Grand Haven was able to get in a rhythm offensively in half number two. Zoe Spoelman and Molly Long were crucial, setting screens for their teammates and finding openings in the middle of the TC West defense. The Buccaneers outscored the Titans eight to six in the third. Heading into the final quarter Grand Haven led 22-19.
“Today, my shots just started falling towards the end and so that was good to see,” sophomore forward Zoe Spoelman said. “Scoring isn’t everything to me though, defensive things like rebounds and steals matter for me and the team too.”
In the fourth quarter, the suffocating defense of Caydee Constant and several trips to the free-throw line helped Grand Haven put the game on ice. The Bucs continued their strong second half and their 13 points in the final quarter were good enough to hold off any chance of a Titans comeback.
Spoelman was the scoring leader for Grand Haven hitting double digits with 11. She also added seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Alyssa Hatzel finished with nine points and led the team with three assists. Long had eight points and seven rebounds. Constant had four points, two assists, three rebounds and a team high eight steals.
“I think it these first two games gave me a good starting point so I can just keep working and improve from there throughout the season,” Spoelman said.
The Buccaneers are now 2-0 on the season and don’t play again until their first road game at Reeths-Puffer Friday at 6 p.m.
“We can always be a better rebounding team. I thought we did a better job boxing out, but it seems like we miss them sometimes and we have to play with a little more of a sense of urgency on both ends,” Kowalczyk-Fulmer said about the team's focus for the next week. “Executing our offense and playing together to improve our timing. It’s all about getting better, every time we step on the floor we just talk about ways to get better.”
