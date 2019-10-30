With tonight’s 3-0 win over East Kentwood, Grand Haven’s volleyball team clinched a conference championship. The Bucs won their match 25-18, 25-21, 25-22. The win moved Grand Haven to 11-1 in conference play and 46-7 on the season.
“We came out and played pretty well. We played consistent enough to win and I thought the kids were focused and played with good energy throughout the night,” head coach Aaron Smaka said. “When I look at the last week for us it’s looked like postseason game after postseason game. That’s part of the reason I love our conference because it prepares us for next week when we go into districts.”
Ashley Slater left her mark on several aspects of the match, finishing with nine kills, nine aces and 10 digs. Reilly Sweirbut had three aces, two assists and 17 digs defensively. Mackenzie Gross had ten kills. She was followed by Sarah Knoll and Tessa Winkleman who each had five. Samantha Boeve led the way passing with 32 assists in the three sets.
“Reilly Sweirbut had a really nice night passing the ball, passed the ball really well in the serve receive. Anna Clover came in in the third set and did a really nice job passing. We had better balance today,” Smaka said.
The Bucs have the rest of the week off before jumping into postseason play. Their district slate opens up Monday at home versus Mona Shores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.