HOLLAND — After taking the third set over Hudsonville, Grand Haven had momentum and two sets to defeat the Eagles. In a flash, Hudsonville changed up their attack, and hit the Buccaneers hard early in the fourth set by winning 10 of the first 11 points.
From there, the Bucs never really recovered mentally, and Hudsonville went on to win the fifth set and the match 15-9.
"We talked about some of the adjustments we wanted to make, and we didn't make them," Grand Haven head coach Aaron Smaka said. "They picked us apart a little bit, and we just got a little tense. They made mistakes and so did we, but they cleaned up their act later on."
Things went particularly well in the middle of the match for the Bucs, as they recovered exceptionally from losing the first set 25-21. The second set opened as closely as the first one ended, but the Bucs took control in the middle stages. At 11-11, Grand Haven went on a 9-3 run keyed by the outside offense of Mackenzie Gross and Ashley Slater.
The Bucs would go on to win the second set 25-18, tying the match at a set apiece. Set No. 3 featured some of the best volleyball at the night, both teams playing solid defense both at the net and along the backline.
Grand Haven's defense at the net forced a handful of Hudsonville errors, and the Bucs took advantage, as a Slater kill and team block gave Grand Haven breathing space at 19-19.
From there, Hudsonville hit a pair of shots out and the teams traded errors before a kill from Gross ended the third set.
After that, it was all Hudsonville.
"If you had told me before the match that we'd play the way we did, and still have gone five, I probably would have been happy with it," Smaka said. "We didn't attack the ball very well tonight or serve particularly well. We still fought in it, but that caught up to us."
A Tessa Winkleman kill was thought to stop the bleeding at 5-1 Eagles, but Hudsonville didn't slow down. Smaka called a timeout at 7-1, but Hudsonville won the next three points to start the set on a 10-1 run.
"Once we knew we were going to five, the idea was to build some momentum," Smaka added. "We've won after going down 2-0, and we still had a chance. If you're up 2-1, you have to put teams away."
The rest of the set went evenly, but the math was such that Grand Haven could never really make a firm run at the Eagles. Hudsonville would go on to win the fourth set 25-10, setting up a deciding fifth set to 15.
Where the match was likely won was right in the start of the fifth set. Sure, Hudsonville had momentum, but the Bucs had a fresh chance to win the set and started by losing the first 4 points. Smaka regretted that stage of the match afterwards.
"It's 0-0 at the start of that set," Smaka said. "We had a chance to do some things, but we dug a little hole again and couldn't get out."
Gross' kill and a Hudsonville error got the Bucs back to 4-2 down, but Hudsonville managed to pick up the bounces they needed. Indiana State commit Mallory Keller had an excellent night as the Eagles' outside hitter, and her most important shot of the night was one she wasn't even trying to score with. Hudsonville was 5-2 up in the set, and Keller needed to adjust to a third hit to avoid losing the point.
Her shot ended up just inside of the end line, giving Hudsonville a four-point lead that they maintained the rest of the way. A Slater kill pushed the Hudsonville lead to 8-5, but the Eagles won six of the next seven points to set up match point. Grand Haven won the next two points, but Keller finished the match with a kill to end the Bucs' season.
Grand Haven finished the year with a record of 49-8, winning their 13th consecutive district title. While this year's senior class featured some strong individuals, Smaka was upbeat about where the program is at while giving credit to 2019's team.
"This team had no drama," Smaka said. "They were united and pushed each other. They were like a family, and they really supported each other."
There were four top-10 teams in the regional bracket, and Hudsonville's next match won't be much easier. The Eagles will play No. 2 Lowell on Thursday night.
