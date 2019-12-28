GRAND HAVEN TWP. — Grand Haven faced their toughest battle of the season Saturday, taking down Holland Christian in overtime 47-43. The Buccaneers won the Lake Michigan Cup, being the only team in the tournament to win both of their games.
“I thought it was a huge challenge for us,” Grand Haven head coach Greg Immink said. “Holland Christian’s size, length and quality of play I thought was our biggest challenge so far. It wasn’t surprising that the game would come down to the end. I really liked our perseverance.”
The game was a back and forth battle throughout, but things heated up heading into the fourth quarter where Grand Haven led 30-28 to start. The Bucs were leading 38-34 late in the game when Holland Christian responded with step-back three. The Maroons followed the three with a pair of free throws that gave them the lead with 52 seconds left.
Grand Haven got the ball to Owen Ross out of a timeout and Ross drew a foul with 39 seconds remaining. He made one of two free throws and tied the game. Neither team was able to score in the final seconds, so the game went to overtime.
“Not much was going to change for us,” Immink said about his message to the team before overtime. “It’s important to get some points on the board early in the overtime because it’s so short and all of a sudden it becomes time to shoot free throws. Energy level was big for us. When we played with high energy good things happened.”
Drew Sinke gave Grand Haven the lead halfway through the overtime period with a pair of mid range jump shots. An offensive rebound and layup from the Maroons brought the Bucs lead back down to two. Adam Strom was fouled with 49.8 seconds left and went to the line to shoot a one and one. Strom made the first and missed the second.
Holland Christian came down and scored on another put back layup. The Buccaneers responded with Ross going to the free throw line. Ross missed the first free throw of the one and one, but Will McWatters made a huge play and grabbed the offensive rebounds. Harrison Sorelle was sent to the line and made a free throw to put Grand Haven up 45-43.
Holland Christian was fouled with 2.9 seconds remaining but missed the front half of a one and one and the ball went out of bounds on the Maroons. Grand Haven inbounded the ball to Ross and he was fouled. Ross made both free throws to ice the game and bring it to its final score.
With his impressive performance during the weekend, Ross was named the Lake Michigan Cup MVP. Ross scored 16 points in the championship winning game.
“It feels great to be able to do that and compete both nights,” Ross said about winning MVP. “It was a great game that could have gone either way. To go to overtime and do that, it feels really amazing. To have all of the guys supporting me through that, it feels great.”
Sinke was the second leading scorer for the Bucs with nine and Adam Strom scored 7 in the game. The Bucs are now 5-0 on the season and play again on Jan. 7 at Hamilton.
“This was an O-K Red type game tonight. If you look at what our league has been doing in the non-conference portion of the schedule, our league is going to be as good as it always is. It’s one of the top leagues in west Michigan,” Immink said. “We’ve just got to keep getting better over the next eight to 10 days as we come up to our league season. Hopefully, we’ll be sharpened up over the next two weeks and ready to take on the O-K Red.”
