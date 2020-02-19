The Grand Haven wrestling team was at Rockford for team regionals on Tuesday and after beating Grandville in the regional semifinal before falling to Rockford in the final by a score of 48-12.
"I think overall we did well," Grand Haven head coach Vince Gervais said. "Grandville was a tight dual and we were able to come back and win some matches that we needed to so I was pleased with that. The Rockford dual didn't go the way that I hoped it would, but sometimes that's sports. I have to get credit to Rockford the came ready to wrestle and compete. Tonight, we just didn't have enough for them."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.