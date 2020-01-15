GRAND HAVEN TWP. — Grand Haven wrestling picked up a conference win Wednesday night with a 36-22 win over Caledonia.
“Anytime you pick up a conference win it’s a big deal,” Grand Haven head coach Vince Gervais said. “What I love about the O-K Red is it’s one of the best wrestling conferences in the state. Every time we compete against an O-K Red school we know it’s going to be a tough out. Our guys know that every team will compete Caledonia deserves some credit. They were physical and brought some toughness to the mat and we appreciate that, it’s what we train for.”
Alex Spangler led off the meet wrestling in the 152-lbs weight class for the Buccaneers and won a hard fought match 9-6. Trevor Rademaker followed that up with a win by pin in the 160-lbs class.
“I just go out there and look to attack and look for my shots. I’ve been working really well in practice. These past few years I’ve been in a slump and this year I broke through that,” Rademaker said. “I went into my match tonight knowing he bumped down from a heavier weight. He was giving up a little weight and this is my natural weight so I knew I had to take the shots and I went out and controlled the match.”
Luke Rokus had the most intense match of the night in the 171-lbs weight class. Rokus and his opponent were tied following the three two-minute rounds in regulation, so they went to overtime. Rokus secured the first takedown of overtime and as a result, won the match. Brosen Jewell lost a tough match by a score of 8-3 in the 189-lbs class. Dayne Arnett came up short at 215-lbs losing by a score of 8-2.
Caledonia did not have a wrestler at 289-lbs so Grand Haven won via void. Aidan Pike pinned his opponent, earning six points for the Buccaneers at 103-lbs. Hefzur Rahman defeated his opponent by pinfall in the 112-lbs class. Riley Rhone wrestled and won the highest scoring match of the evening in the 119-lbs class. Rhone won his match 16-11.
Brent Rademaker lost a close match at 125-lbs, with a final score of 5-2. Bode Wilson lost 6-4 in his match at 130 lbs. Kirk Marsman was pinned by his opponent at 135 lbs. Zach Boersen lost 5-1 in a hard fought match at 140 lbs. Ethan Rabideau ended the meet with his match at 145 lbs. Rabideau defeated his opponent 7-3 to bring the meet to its final score.
“A win in overtime is a swing match so if we lose that it’s a six point swing. Alex Spangler started off the dual well and Ethan Rabideau finished it,” Gervais said. “Our little guys did their jobs. Bode Wilson is a freshman and competing in the O-K Red against some tough competition. Every time I watch him wrestle he gets better. We are pushing the pace which is what we want to see. I don’t want to hang on for wins, I want to attack people.”
Grand Haven travels to Holt on Saturday to wrestle in the Holt Invite before hosting Hudsonville for an O-K Red dual next Wednesday.
“Speaking wrestling specific we need to improve on the bottom,” Gervais said about the areas of improvement for his team. “Setting up our shots, we are getting in, but our set ups against the best kids needs to get a little better. In terms of competing we are competing hard. We just need to clean up our wrestling a little bit.”
