Grand Haven's Gabby Hentemann earned first-team All-America honors in the women's 10,000 meters last week, competing for Oklahoma State at last Thursday's NCAA Outdoor Championships.
Hentemann held her own pace near the back of the pack for much of the race before picking off runners one-by-one on her way to a sixth-place finish with her time of 33 minutes, 18.04 seconds. Her time breaks her previous personal best by a whopping 28 seconds, which puts her fourth on OSU's all-time list behind teammate Molly Born.
