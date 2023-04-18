After one of the strongest individual seasons in Grand Haven boys basketball history, senior guard Harrison Sorrelle still had a decision to make.
College basketball was always in the cards for the 6-foot-6 point guard, who became the third male in school history to top 1,000 career points and was one of the top players in the OK Red the past two seasons.
On Tuesday, Sorrelle took to social media to announce his destination, heading to the Mountain West Conference to play for Air Force.
"It's definitely not something I saw myself doing four years ago," Sorrelle said of his choice to attend school at a service academy. "I may not have been 100% sold at first, but it's a great opportunity for me."
In his final season as a Buccaneer, Sorrelle averaged 21.4 points per game and nearly seven rebounds as his team went 17-6. He made 52% of his field-goal attempts and dished 3.4 assists a game, finishing as the individual with the most victories in school history and second in all-time scoring behind J.P. Huntington.
He's off to Colorado Springs, where the Falcons went 14-18 last season under third-year head coach Joe Scott. Scott coached at the University of Denver from 2008 to 2016, and runs a system with positional flexibility – Sorrelle says he'll likely play as a 2-guard at the next level.
For now, the plan is to play basketball in college while studying business, with a view toward working in acquisitions.
"I think the biggest thing I was looking for was education," Sorrelle said. "The ball stops bouncing at some point, and having a plan in place for what comes next is so important.
"The atmosphere around the team and program was a big deal for me as well. We created a great atmosphere with coach Immink and the rest of the guys, and I was trying to find the place that came closest to that."
Sorrelle believes his heart was set after his official visit in Colorado a couple weeks after the basketball season was done. Robert Morris in the Horizon League was the other major competitor for Harrison's services, while Davenport and Lake Superior State were also in the running.
"They're all great schools, but the campus and people at Air Force really swung it for me," Sorrelle said.
He also had time to reflect on a senior season where the Buccaneers finished in the top three of the OK Red for the third consecutive season.
"I think the season was what we wanted it to be, what I wanted it to be," the senior said. "People counted us out a little bit before we started, and with the atmosphere we created, we enjoyed going out to practice and play every day."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.