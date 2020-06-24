The Grand River Sailing Club celebrated its 40th anniversary of racing on June 10 with the blessing of the fleet. Patty Edwards led the event held in front of the city marina.
As the event took place the wind was increasing. The GRSC Committee boat set the course in Lake Michigan just beyond the pier heads. The wind speed registered between 20 and 30 knots. For safety reasons the race was abandoned.
