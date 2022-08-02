Longtime Grand River Sailing Club member Betty Clark (left) was honored in May with induction into the Lake Michigan Sail Racing Hall of Fame. She's pictured with Hall of Fame executive secretary Gail Turluck.
Grand River Sailing Club hosted its fourth annual Maiden Race this year on Lake Michigan off the Grand Haven pierheads on July 16. Nine boats participated with 45 women sailors racing those boats. The rules are that the crew is all female, allowing one male on board to accommodate those skippers who lend their boats for this race and to offer consulting help to crew needing some direction. This year there were three boats entirely crewed by women, up from one last year.
The winds were predicted to be light, however, that was not the case. It was a fine day of sailing, blowing 10-13 knots of breeze, a nice amount to move the boats handily around the race course. Job Site (owned by Cheryl and Bob Smithe) took first place, Meistari (owned by Mary and Brian Kelly and Chuck Pitsch) came in second and Exhale (owned by Jennifer Brown and Patti Edwards), took line honors and third place. Fourth place was secured by Frank Lloyd Starboard (owners Barb and Denny Dryer) skippered by Julie DeSanto.
