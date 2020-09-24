The annual Anchorage Cup race this month was won by the smallest boat in the field. Grand River Sailing Club member Todd DeBoode and his 20-foot vessel Hold On! were the winners of a race in the Main & Jib Fleet back on Sept. 12.
“It’s better for maneuverability for sure,” DeBoode, of Hudsonville, said. The boat is usually docked in Muskegon, but its size enables it to be trailed on the road. “It also helps with the number of crew. Some of the boats with us were 50 feet, that generally needs 10 people. I only had two.”
