The Grand River Sailing Club held its first two races of the 2022 season in recent weeks, hosting the first two of four Mitten Mobile races.
In the spinnaker fleet, the Meistari has an early lead after finishing second in the opening race and winning the June 1 race. Frank Lloyd Starboard won the first race, held on May 25, and finished fourth in the second race to hold second place overall. Surface Tension was second in the June 1 race and is third, with Stingray, Monkey Wrench and Baneberry filling out the rest of the standings.
