Inclement weather forced a postponement of June 8's third Mitten Mobile race, but Wednesday's warm weather meant boats were back in the water and competing.
In the Spinnaker fleet, Stingray won Wednesday's race to make it a three-boat race for the series victory. Their nine points still trail Frank Lloyd Starboard, who was second during the week, and the Meistari, who was fourth. Surface Tension took third, with Monkey Wrench and Baneberry in the back of the pack.
