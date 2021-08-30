ALLENDALE — Grand Valley State’s 2021 season-opening football game versus Edinboro scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 4, at 7 p.m., has now been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Edinboro football program.
“We are obviously disappointed with the cancellation of the game,” said head coach Matt Mitchell. “Our players were looking forward to getting back on the field for this game, but we will regroup and show the resilience this group has displayed over the last two years.”
