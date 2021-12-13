There are a lot of things different in the Grand Valley State soccer program this season.
But one thing proved to be the same — the Lakers proved to be the best team in the country.
With a new coach and a young team, the Grand Valley State women’s soccer program won its seventh NCAA championship. GVSU defeated Saint Rose 3-2 in two overtimes Saturday afternoon in Colorado Springs.
The Lakers relied heavily on their fifth-year seniors, and that group delivered all season, including the championship match.
"This is a really special group. We stuck together through everything that was thrown at us. We could not imagine a better way to go out," GVSU fifth-year senior Caitie Baron said.
Kennedy Beardon scored once in regulation and again with the game-winner in the second overtime to lift the Lakers to the championship.
GVSU won its first NCAA title in 2009 and went back-to-back in 2010. The Lakers won three in a row from 2013-2015 and then a sixth in 2019. Last year there was no championship because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We faced a lot of adversity coming into this season. I am really proud of these girls and our fifth-year seniors," GVSU senior Cecilia Steinwascher said. "Walking away as national champions is really special, and to do it back-to-back is only part of our legacy."
And it is a big legacy.
The Lakers been champions or national runners-up nine of the past 11 seasons (not including last year).
GVSU struck first on a goal by Bearden in the fifth minute of the match. She dribbled away from the goal just outside the box, turned and bent one into the top left corner out of the reach of the goalie.
St. Rose scored off of a corner kick with 28 minutes to go in the second half to tie the game.
The Lakers bounced back with a goal by Cecilia Steinwascher in the 72nd minute.
But St. Rose again got the equalizer on a goal by Ciera Lundy forcing overtime.
Bearden scored again in the second overtime period to give the Lakers the title.
"We tip our hats to St. Rose. It was a fantastic soccer match," GVSU coach Jim Conlan said. "There will be things that last for years to come in their legacy."
