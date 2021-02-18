DETROIT (AP) — This year, the start of spring training was meaningful in a different way for AJ Hinch.
After winning a World Series and two pennants as Houston’s manager, Hinch spent last season serving a suspension in the aftermath of the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal. Now he has resurfaced with Detroit, and although it would be a surprise if the Tigers make the postseason, Hinch just appreciates the opportunity to be back in a big league dugout.
“I hated being out of the game last year,” said Hinch, who was hired as Detroit’s manager in October. “I understand why, and I’m not going to take it for granted that I get to put on a major league uniform again and lead a group of guys throughout the season.”
The Tigers had their first workout for pitchers and catchers Wednesday in Lakeland, Florida.
Now Hinch has to begin rebuilding his reputation to some extent – and fittingly, he’s with a Detroit franchise that is also trying to become relevant again after four straight seasons around the bottom of the AL Central.
”This matters to me. This position matters to me, this organization that’s given me another opportunity – it matters to me. And I’m going to take the time and the opportunity to let everybody know it. I did in our coaches meeting. I’m going today in the pitcher-catcher meeting,” Hinch said before Wednesday’s workout. “I’ll let everybody know how important it is to stand in front of a team and be the manager, be the voice, and also be the leader that I feel like I can be.”
