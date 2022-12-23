MUSKEGON — This time of year, the volume in a high school athlete’s mind can get amplified. Exams, Christmas break, early season expectations – things can stack up.
It’s a lot for a brain that’s nowhere near full development.
On the ice, there's never a worry about the talent Grand Haven/Spring Lake hockey's players possessed. It was when the outside noise became bothersome, and adversity stood right in their path – how would they respond?
For the last five years, they’ve come knocking for the OK-Fischer conference championship, only to fall short at the doorstep. But thanks to the help of a preseason shift in mental focus, they’ve embraced facing those inner demons – and, ergo, are driven to bring back a title to the Lakeshore area.
“It’s tricky because we’re all kids and we’re still learning new things so it’s tough to get a whole group with a bunch of energy to all get on board,” said senior forward Dolan Smits. “To have someone come in, it was just great to take a step back from all of that stuff and just be with our team. Just to see what we can truly achieve together.”
Win from within
The week after tryouts, the Buccaneers invited organizational and human performance consultant Dan Hunt in for a day of team building, bonding and most importantly, a fresh mentality.
Hunt has worked with a plethora of sports teams across the Midwest ranging from Division 1 college levels to the high school ranks, with a core philosophy and belief system behind the power of human potential.
In the former Ferris State University men’s tennis coach’s eyes, almost everything falls between the ears.
“There’s greatness within everybody and it really comes down to setting the right environment that allows that to come out,” Hunt said. “That’s really why I take the approach of creating the environment and then building the capacities for it become its own flywheel. If we stay focused on the mission with resiliency, it just feeds itself and then confidence and belief start to build.”
Hunt completed his master’s degree in education from FSU, and after his coaching stint ended in 2017, he’s gone far and wide across the Midwest preaching the importance of clarifying purpose, and establishing a culture where everyone understands and embraces their roles.
The message couldn’t have become more evidently clear for coach Keegan Ferris – after hearing of Hunt’s expertise years prior, now was the time to bring him in. Ferris heard about the Whitehall native’s work through former Hamilton High School varsity football coach Chris Myers, and his praise was cardinal in sparking the opportunity.
“I wish I would have done it sooner,” Ferris said. “He really supported everything we already were doing but it catapulted us, and put it in different ways that the kids could understand. Every one of his activities and games may have seen eyes to the naked eye, but every single one of them had a purpose and a lesson.
“It exposed all the things we see in a season – all the ups and downs,” Ferris added. “It’s very easy to get unfocused and away from the task at hand and he brought it back to just being where your feet are, being present.”
Focus in the Fieldhouse
It didn’t take long for Hunt’s message to be conveyed that first Saturday in November – he had the team play some fully interactive games to kick things off. Most required the team’s full attention, including the first which tasked each player to take a turn carefully passing along a marble through a six-inch tube in chain link fashion.
“We were all laughing and goofing off at first but then we realized the task at hand,” Smits said. “You couldn’t move your feet and we had to pass it down 50 feet to the gymnasium. It gave us that goal to have everyone focus, everyone has a role and something they’re doing.”
They also were tasked with traveling to a destination inside the Fieldhouse while standing side by side, heels touching while linking arms.
“Everyone had to be in sync with their steps,” senior Nick Braidwood said. “It was all about pacing and helping each other recognize when we needed to speed up or slow down.”
Games that might seem foolish to an outsider were loaded with rewards for the Bucs, reminding them they'll hum together as one – only if they shift their attention within.
"It was a lot of selflessness and not thinking about individual goals, but team success,” Braidwood said. “Team success equals individual success, and we’ll achieve that together.”
One step at a time
Already in their young season, Grand Haven/Spring Lake hockey has been smacked with adversity – they’ve taken multiple goal deficits early on in games. Ferris believes that in years past, his teams may have packed it in early.
But not this year.
“We were down 4-0 in the first period to Caledonia and it’d be very easy to fold,” Ferris said. “But everything we talked about between periods was from Dan in being where your feet are, accepting that we have to focus in these areas and accepting and acknowledging our next task is that next shift.
“We scored three goals that period and now it’s a game,” Ferris continued. “And before, I don’t know if we have the mental toughness or experiences that we got with Dan to be able to regroup and prove ourselves like that.”
And for Hunt, the desire and work ethic to be successful was seen upon arrival. Now it’s up the Buccaneers to manifest a newly installed identity and mindset.
One period, one shift, and above all, one stride at a time.
“They’re finding new ways to challenge themselves, and whatever I taught was immediately placed into action,” Hunt said. “That’s rare for individuals, especially in high school. They have the choice to buy in and that’ll carry over for the rest of their lives.
“It doesn’t matter what’s going on across the ice, if they stay rooted – possession by possession – and take that next step forward, that’s the win,” he added. “I know they’ll be better humans and leaders because of it, and really in life, that’s what matters most.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.