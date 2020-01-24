When it comes to the No. 3 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, there are only a handful of options being projected to the Lions as analysts release their latest wave of mock drafts. The most popular choice has been Ohio State cornerback Jeffrey Okudah, who picked up another vote from ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., who released his first mock Friday morning.
"This pick has to be on defense, right?" Kiper writes. "After the Lions spent a boatload of money in free agency last year on pass-rusher Trey Flowers and corner Justin Coleman, I thought they might take a step up. That didn't happen in a disappointing season, as Matt Patricia's defense gave up the NFL's most passing yards per game (284.4) and had the second-fewest sacks (28). Combine that with a half-season from Matthew Stafford and you get 3-12-1, and now Patricia is facing a make-or-break Year 3 in Detroit.
