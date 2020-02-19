SPRING LAKE TWP. — Spring Lake hosted their last home meet of the season on Tuesday night when they took on Forest Hills Central. The Lakers used the meet as a chance to honor their senior swimmers, a pair of which are wrapping up accomplished careers before moving on to Division 1 schools next year.
“For me, it’s a little bittersweet,” KJ Losee said. “I loved my time here but at the same time dual meets are pretty tough. It’s been an hour and 20 minutes and I’ve swam four times. So in that sense it’s nice to be done. Dual meets are unlike anything else, they are really fun and really fast. I enjoyed them a lot, it was a lot of fun seeing parents on the pool deck tonight.”
