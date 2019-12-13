FRUITPORT — It wasn’t pretty, and it seemed to hang on the rim for far longer than it was comfortable.
But Sydney Bol’s layup with three seconds left in overtime was worth the wait, as the senior’s shot gave Fruitport girls basketball their first win against Spring Lake since 2013.
“It feels like a dream,” Bol said. “I still can’t believe it happened.”
The teams traded shots and turnovers for most of the 32 minutes of regulation, as neither team led by more than seven points all night. Spring Lake had to make a 6-0 run in the fourth quarter to make things competitive, and a Phoebe Saunders layup with 34 seconds left in the fourth quarter sent the game to overtime.
The Lakers held a three-point lead with a minute remaining in overtime, and a Nicole Schmitt free throw gave Spring Lake a 41-37 lead. Kennah VerMerris then hit a 3-pointer with 58 seconds left to cut the lead to one. Spring Lake worked the clock down to 14 seconds left, but turned the ball over. Out of a timeout, Ellie Fisher found Bol near the elbow, when the senior dribbled inside and tossed up a layup that bounced a couple times on the rim before finally dropping in.
“I tried to blow that ball in when it was rolling around,” Bol said. “I knew we had to get something up, I was trying to draw a foul or make it, then it went in.”
The final play was drawn up for Bol, who moved to a post role for the night as Bob German’s team looked for a mismatch.
Here are the final seconds of OT: pic.twitter.com/NDb2GeQsLK— Kyle Turk (@KyleTurkGHT) December 14, 2019
Both teams had their struggles throughout the night, the Lakers finding life difficult inside against Fisher’s length while Fruitport struggled to string runs together. Spring Lake went into halftime up 18-16 thanks to a 9-3 run in the middle of the second quarter. A disjointed third quarter saw the teams combine for just 11 points as both teams found it tough to create open shots.
“Playing Spring Lake, to me, is just huge,” German said. “I respect them so much, they always seem to put a good product on the floor. I’ve been happy, I can’t ask for more than the effort they’ve given so far.”
After a Willo Staal 3-pointer and a Bol layup opened the fourth quarter, Spring Lake found themselves down 31-24. After a frustrating night, Abbi Perkins scored four straight points and Zoe Walters added a free throw to make it a one-point game with five minutes left in regulation.
After Saunders’ layup in the last minute of regulation, both teams had cases of nerves with a growing crowd getting vocal. A Fruitport pass was thrown out of bounds, only for the Lakers to be called for a three-second violation. The resulting inbounds pass was thrown out of bounds, and Saunders’ long 3 at the buzzer was short.
VerMerris led the Trojans in points with 13, while Bol added 10. Staal’s trio of 3-pointers came in the second half to finish with nine points.
“We struggled to get back in the beginning, but we picked up our effort,” Fisher said. The senior ended with seven points. “At halftime, we looked at each other and said ‘We want this.’ We looked at each other and we just knew.”
Judge led the Lakers with 12 points, while Perkins added nine and Saunders seven. Free throws were a point of concern for head coach Rich Hyde.
“Right now, we don’t shoot with confidence. We shoot with hope,” Hyde said. The Lakers were 9-of-24 on free throws for the night. “We have to get rid of the self-doubt by now, and we have to turn around for another rivalry game [against Grand Haven] next Friday.”
For a Spring Lake team that’s been involved in a handful of tight games early in the year, Saunders saw both sides of a tough result.
“We were taking shots that we didn’t need to,” Saunders said. “Moving forward, we can fix some things and grow as a team. We had a great comeback and we played to the end. We were a little timid in the first half, but we need to be confident with the ball.”
For the Trojans, it was a night to savor.
“Last year we lost [this game] by 20 or 30 points,” Bol said. “Just to come in and turn things around like this shows that we’re improving.”
Fruitport will host Muskegon Catholic Central on Tuesday night, while the Lakers head to Grand Haven next Friday.
