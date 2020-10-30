Two years ago, in the lead up to the Michigan-Michigan State football game, two of the Wolverines’ best players spoke about their hatred for the Spartans. They even explained why they detested MSU players more than Ohio State players.

A decade earlier, such talk would’ve been heresy — not to mention laughable — mostly because it would not have been true. But when your in-state rival beats you eight out of 11 years?

The blood curdles a bit.

Because, to paraphrase former Michigan football coach Gary Moeller: Nothing feels better than beating the Buckeyes, and nothing feels worse than losing to the Spartans.

This week, there hasn’t been a peep from the Wolverines. Nothing more than boilerplate talk of what the game means, and that it’s the state championship, and yada yada yada.

You can thank Jim Harbaugh for that. He has made the U-M-MSU rivalry feel like a foregone conclusion.

He has gutted it. Muted its buzz. Re-established the Wolverines as the dominant player.

And while he started off slow — he went 1-2 his first three years — he has won three of the last four, including a thrashing last year at Michigan Stadium.

Well, thanks to a scheduling quirk, the game is back at Michigan Stadium for a second year in a row, and almost no one expects more than another blowout. Which means U-M's players — and coaches — had little reason to say anything this week.

Why bother?

Which is too bad, as the rivalry week was a lot more fun when U-M had no idea whether it would beat the Spartans. Which is to say rivalry week now feels the same as it ever was. MSU coach Mel Tucker hopes to change that, of course.

And, who knows, maybe if his Spartans don’t turn the ball over seven times they can hang around for a while Saturday afternoon.

But after watching MSU lose to Rutgers and U-M pummel Minnesota, the gulf between the programs is as wide as Lake Superior. And it looks like it could be that way for a while.

We are in this rivalry lull in part because Mark Dantonio couldn’t sustain his outsized success in East Lansing and left the program about the same — or maybe a little worse — as when he found it. And partly because Harbaugh may be just getting started.

Yes, programs can change in a hurry. When Dantonio took over at MSU in 2007, Lloyd Carr was in his final year at U-M. The Wolverines won nine games that year, including one over the Spartans.

The next season, after Carr's retirement, U-M won just three games. After that — except for an 11-win season by Brady Hoke in 2011, his first season — the Wolverines struggled to top .500 for a seven-year stretch.

Then Harbaugh arrived before the 2015 season. And while he has had a couple of disappointing seasons by his standard, he still has won 10 games three times and wrestled back control of U-M's rivalry with MSU.

Gone now, are the shots at the Spartans — and at Dantonio. Gone are the Twitter barbs and the obvious animosity.

Oh sure, Harbaugh wants to beat MSU as much as he ever has. It’s just easier to contain your disdain when your rival is less threatening.

Besides, Harbaugh has bigger goals to think about. He is still seeking his first Big Ten title as U-M's coach. Not to mention his first victory over Ohio State.

Those are obviously the goals at U-M. They were also part of the expectation when Harbaugh was hired. But the first order of business was to regain the upper hand with MSU.

Harbaugh has done that. Yes, MSU’s implosion helped. But don’t forget that Harbaugh steadied and rebuilt the program.

Just as Dantonio took advantage of U-M's struggle in the immediate post-Carr era, Harbaugh is taking advantage of MSU’s struggles the last few seasons.

At some point — if we are lucky — this game will be the measure of two programs that have it rolling, like the basketball programs have done for most of the last decade.

Until then, get used to bland, vanilla talk from Ann Arbor in the run-up to the game.

About all we can hope for is a little boasting, though expect that to be subdued as well. It’s not much fun chirping when everyone knows what’s coming.

Desmond Howard tests positive for COVID-19

Former Michigan football wide receiver and Super Bowl MVP Desmond Howard has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced on Twitter.

Howard, who won the Heisman Trophy for the Wolverines as the nation's best college football player in 1991, said on Twitter that he tested positive "earlier this week" but still plans to work from home and be part of ESPN's weekly "College GameDay" broadcast on Saturday.

Hey @CollegeGameDay fam, ICYMI I announced yesterday during my #WellnessWednesday on IG that I tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. I'm doing okay, but will be doing the show from home this Saturday. pic.twitter.com/84XbD1dJPZ

— Desmond Howard (@DesmondHoward) October 30, 2020

"Thank God I haven't had a fever," Howard said. "I have been drinking a lot of fluids … and getting some rest.

"Other than that I feel okay, I keep fighting … outside of those symptoms, you know, I feel good but you have to take this very seriously. It is an extremely unpredictable and tricky virus. A very tricky virus. You have to do all the things you can to maintain your health even if you feel good."

Howard was voted the Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl XXXI, and he is the first and currently, the only special teams player to win the award.