With one race remaining in the Grand River Sailing Club’s North Shore regatta, both fleets have an intriguing battle for the trophy.
The Spinnaker fleet is still led by the Kelly/Pitsch-helmed Meistari after its first-place finish last Wednesday. Their 5 points lead the way ahead of Frank Lloyd Starboard’s 8 and Stingray’s 9. Phoenix, Monkey Wrench and Surface Tension round out the final three places.
