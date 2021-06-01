Over 400 participants gathered on Saturday, May 29 for the annual Kick-Off to Summer Run held by the Tri-Cities YMCA and sponsored this year by Team Grand Haven Custom Molding. The challenging, yet beautiful 5K course took participants along Harbor Drive, past Grand Haven State Park, up Lake Avenue, through Duncan Woods and city neighborhoods and finished at the YMCA.
“The Y, along with our gracious title sponsor, Team Grand Haven Custom Molding, offered the community the opportunity to participate in the annual Kick-Off to Summer Run both in-person and virtually this year,” said the race’s director, Kelly Haracourt.
