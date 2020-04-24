After Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer extended the statewide stay-at-home order on Friday, the Tri-Cities Family YMCA announced that the Kick-Off to Summer run would be postponed.
“We have made this decision with the Governor’s orders regarding COVID-19 and public health safety at the forefront of our minds,” the YMCA said in a release. “While we do not have a final date to share at this time, we are working hard behind the scenes to come up with the best possible option for our community.”
