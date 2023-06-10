Taking the long trip north to Petoskey, Spring Lake baseball won their opening game against the hosts during state tournament play Saturday, and dropped a 7-2 result to defending state champions Forest Hills Eastern to bow out of the Division 2 tournament at the final eight.
In the process, the Lakers won their first regional championship since 1995 thanks to a 5-0 win over Petoskey. A two-run double from Zane Stahl in the second inning helped create a lead for the sophomore on the mound, and Gerrit Lyyski's RBI triple the following inning was more than enough to see the victory through.
