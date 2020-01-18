MUSKEGON — Lucas Lyyski's 20 points led the charge for Spring Lake on Saturday night as the Lakers endured a tough night at Western Michigan Christian. The smaller school kept the Lakers honest down the stretch, but ultimately Spring Lake finished the night with a 51-44 victory.
"Two grueling games for us," Spring Lake head coach Bill Core said. "All the talk the whole week was about Comstock Park. From 11 to 12:30 today, it was about them."
WMC's star sophomore tandem of Kellen Mitchell and Owen Varnado were difficult to stop in the early stages, but the two ended up combining for just 29 total points. A 9-2 run wrapped around the end of the first quarter was punctuated by a Varnado dunk, but Spring Lake's defense on the two started to turn around shortly thereafter.
"Mitchell's a beast," Core said. "They're both fantastic players. Mitchell can get to the rim and shoot 3s, that's a tough two-man tandem. We made them have to earn their points."
Lyyski would score the next seven points, attacking the basket for a pair of layups before hitting a 3-pointer from the left wing. After Kaden George got a leaning layup to roll around and in, the teams went into halftime tied at 19.
"Coach Core always tells me not to fade away from the basket," Lyyski said. "I just have to go up strong and get fouls and that's what I tried to do. I got a couple buckets and got hot, so I wanted to keep shooting."
After the break, the Warrior offense dried up. Spring Lake used multiple different defenders on both Mitchell and Varnado, and were willing to help defend away from their man to limit space.
Lyyski kicked off a 12-1 run late in the third quarter by hitting a 3-pointer and by dunking after a smart pass from Zach Keyser. Sam Sheridan drove and finished a layup before collecting a turnover and finding Cayden Ball for an open 3-pointer that forced a WMC timeout.
Varnado could only add a free throw before Sheridan drove baseline and made a layup through contact to make a three-point play. Spring Lake's 37-26 lead after three quarters would be plenty, as the lead didn't shrink until the final minute.
"That was our gameplan, to take away Mitchell and Varnado," Sheridan said. "I feel like we did a really good job of that. Our goal has been to compete harder than we had been. Bouncing back with two wins like this is really important for us."
A pair of Lakers would split free throws, and a late Mitchell 3 drew the Warriors within six with 23 seconds left. After Sheridan added a free throw, Mitchell's missed 3-pointer with 18 seconds left meant game over for WMC.
After a pair of challenging games in recent weeks coupled with an 0-2 start to O-K Blue play, it was an encouraging 24 hours for the Lakers. Lyyski had 34 points over the two games, and there were long stretches for Spring Lake's opponents without points. Now, their focus is on continuing the momentum.
"We can't let the intensity drop," Lyyski said. The senior finished with seven rebounds and a pair of assists. Ball added 11 points and Sheridan chipped in with nine. "On the bench, I'm always telling our guys not to let up. We want to beat every team by as much as we can."
Meanwhile, this makes two difficult losses in two nights for WMC. After they lost on a late 3-pointer against Muskegon Catholic Central on Friday night, they'll now prepare for a Tuesday-night trip to Hesperia.
Spring Lake will head to West Catholic on Tuesday, with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
