The rest of Tuesday's scores and results:
Spring Lake
Girls basketball:
The Spring Lake varsity girls won their second game in a row with a 38-31 victory at Coopersville on Tuesday. After being down by six at the end of the first quarter, the Lakers fought back to take a 21-19 lead at halftime. After shutting the Broncos out in the 3rd quarter, Spring Lake never let it get closer than a six-point margin the rest of the way.
Spring Lake was led by Phoebe Saunders with 13 points and eight rebounds. Jennifer Judge added 11 points and six rebounds, while Abbi Perkins chipped in with eight points and nine rebounds.
The Lakers are now 3-4 overall and 2-0 in the O-K Blue conference. They will play at home on Friday against Comstock Park at 6 p.m.
Grand Haven
Boys basketball: Hudsonville defeated the boys varsity Buccaneers 60-44. Statistics were not provided.
Boys swim/dive: Grand Haven defeated Ludington in a dual meet 111-69 on Tuesday night. The Bucs swept the podium in a handful of events, including Carter Brown's 100-yard butterfly victory in one minute and 0.46 seconds. Miles Evink and Ari Abraham were next-best in that event for the Bucs. Keegan Aerts won the 100 backstroke in 1:07.47 ahead of Bryant Latchaw and Joseph Reiss.
They'll host Grandville at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
