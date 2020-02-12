1 2-13 GH SL Swim Fundraiser

Left to right: KJ Losee, Sarah Lewakowski and Joey Wachter pose with the $5,500 check that Spring Lake swim raised in their fundraiser for Mosaic Counseling.

 Tribune photo / Kyle Turk

SPRING LAKE TWP. — There were plenty of impressive numbers around the Spring Lake pool on Tuesday night. Laker swimmers achieved three new pool records.

However, the most important stat of the night was $20,000.

You can contact Kyle Turk at kturk@

grandhaventribune.com or on Twitter @KyleTurkGHT.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.