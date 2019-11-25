The Spring Lake swim and dive team finished 13th at the state finals this weekend at Oakland University.
The Laker 200-yard freestyle team of Eliza Hulverson, Sara Strauss, Leila Kahler and Zoe Komar had a big day, finishing in ninth and setting a school record with their time of 1:41.10. Their victory in the B-final was a full second ahead of Detroit Country Day.
Hulverzson began her day by finishing eighth in the 200-yard individual medley with her time of 2:13.07. Hulverson also finished 13th in the 100 yard freestyle, as the junior swam a 54.17 in the event.
Strauss finished ninth in the 100-yard breaststroke with her time of 1:08.59. Kahler swam a 5:25.65 in the 500-yard freestyle to earn 15th place. The final relay team of the day was the 400-yard freestyle team of Hulverson, Kahler, Strauss and Avery Flynn who finished 11th. They swam a time of 3:44.41.
The Lakers finished the weekend with a total of 55 points, an increase from the 34 points Spring Lake scored last year.
